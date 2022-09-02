Dena Elizabeth Ogburn Sprayberry, better known to her friends and family as “Betty,” was born on February 27, 1929 in Laurens County, GA to Bonnie Franklin Ogburn and Delma Victoria Coxwell Ogburn.

At the age of 5 years old, Betty started school at the Condor School in Dublin, GA with eleven grades all together. She ended up graduating from Dublin High School in 1945 and went on to attend Barry College for one and half years. In 1947, her aunt Dena (who was her mother’s identical twin sister) came down from Atlanta, GA to visit. After that visit, Betty went back to Atlanta with her aunt to live and find a job. Her first job was working for the Southern Bell Telephone Company. She was there for a little over 5 years and excelled at several different positions in that time.

