Denmon Dukes was lifted into heaven December 27, 2021. He was born on December 12, 1927 in Douglas County, Georgia. His parents were Bart Dukes and Hettie Lee Dukes, brothers Willard and Stewart Dukes. He is survived by his wife of 74 years Clarice Gould Dukes, son Wade Dukes, wife Cindy Dukes & their boys Sam and Jake Dukes, his daughter Marcia Dukes Dugre and husband Grant Dugre, his grandson Trent Day and fiancé Melissa Garner, great-grandson Conner Day.
Denmon served in the United States Marine Corps from 1945 till 1948 at the end of World War II. He retired from International Harvester (Navistar) in East Point, Ga. He was an avid gardener and shared a lot of his vegetables with neighbors and friends up until his death. He was also a excellent fisherman, he liked nothing better than to go to Dog River and catch fish every chance he got. I can picture him now, rod and reel in hand jumping from rock to rock in the river to get to the next good place to fish, he knew them all.
Dad never met a stranger and was a wonderful husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
I’m sure he will have great rivers to fish in heaven. We will always love and miss you.
