Dennis Howard Bowman, 66, died Friday, Dec. 24,
2021.
In accordance
with his wishes, a funeral will not be
held.
There will be a Celebration of Life
held at a later date.
His cremains will be buried next to his parents in Odenville, Alabama, where a
white Dogwood tree
will be planted in
his memory.
In lieu of flowers,
the family asks
that you consider planting a flower
or tree in his
honor.
Fond memories
and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com
for the Bowman
family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.