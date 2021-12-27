Dennis Howard Bowman, 66, died Friday, Dec. 24,

2021.

In accordance

with his wishes, a funeral will not be

held.

There will be a Celebration of Life

held at a later date.

His cremains will be buried next to his parents in Odenville, Alabama, where a

white Dogwood tree

will be planted in

his memory.

In lieu of flowers,

the family asks

that you consider planting a flower

or tree in his

honor.

Fond memories

and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com

for the Bowman

family.

Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.

