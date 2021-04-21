Dexter Larry Tucker Sr., 86, of Douglasville, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021.
He was born on Aug. 23, 1934, in Arron (Wakulla County), Florida, son of the late Rufus Tucker, Sr. and the late Minnie Nazworth Tucker. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and retired from military service. He then went to work for Stanley Door Systems as a Warehouse Supervisor for a number of years. He then went to work for Air Tool Specialists, and later started his own Air Tool business until his “official” retirement. Dexter was a long-time member of Central Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Substitute Sunday School Teacher, and was a member of the Men’s Ministry, Construction Teams and a former Choir member. After his “official” retirement, he worked as a Maintenance Man at Dorsett Shoals Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Iva Rose Evans Tucker; sons: Larry Tucker and his wife, Dana of Carrollton; and Darrin Tucker and his wife, Tammy of Douglasville; grandchildren: Justin and Abby Tucker; Lakin Tucker; Gus Tucker; and Molly Tucker; and great-grandchildren: Dex Tucker and Marlowe Tucker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter: Melissa Rose Tucker; brothers: Reginald Tucker and Rufus Tucker; sisters: Kathleen Bettner, Mary Eleanor Cabler, Rossie Wildern and Dorsey Miller; half-siblings: Charlie, Ellis, Mozelle, Zona, Nona and Lavenia.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from noon until 3 p.m.
The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Charles Gibbs officiating. The Rev. Larry Tucker and Mr. Darrin Tucker will deliver eulogies.
Interment will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens with United States Navy Honors. Honorary pallbearers will be Bud Dubberly’s Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Missions c/o Central Baptist Church, 5811 Central Church Road, Douglasville, GA 30135.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
