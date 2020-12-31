Ms. Dianne “Di” (McCune) Harris, 74, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Robert W. and Jimmie Lou (Freeman) McCune on Oct. 14, 1946. A great caregiver and nurturer, Dianne’s home was always welcoming for family, friends, and neighbors. Her fierce belief as a Christian always guided her to love and accept all those that graced her heart.
Di’s number one priority in life was taking care of her family. As a dedicated wife and mother, she always wanted to be sure that all children had educational and fun experiences, as well as good food. Dianne was a lover of sweets and had her own special blend of cherry Coke. She enjoyed cooking, especially baking, and being a girl scout troop leader with her best friend, Theresa.
Before taking on the role of a homemaker, Dianne worked many years for Douglas County as a secretary for the Department of Licensing and Permits. She was an avid player of the lottery and enjoyed traveling to casinos near and far. Di also liked to complete word games, word search and crossword puzzles, to “keep her mind sharp”.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Angel Harris, Jason Harris, and Amanda “FRU” (Andrea) Trudewind-Harris; her siblings, Robert (Sue) McCune and Pam (Mike) Langford; her grandchildren, Olivia, Jase, Mary, and Sarah; and numerous other loved ones, family, and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 12 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel. A livestream will be made available on the Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Facebook Page at the time of the service.
