Dianne Hicks Flanagan passed away in a peaceful sleep on July 25, 2023.

Dianne was born at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 31, 1943. She was the daughter of the late Frank Lee Hicks and Dorice Strickland Hicks. She is preceded in death by her husband Walter ("Bud") Flanagan II, and sons Walter Wade Flanagan III and Kelly Flanagan. She is survived by her son Patrick Flanagan (Darcy); sisters Gail Hicks, Beverly Weaver (Bill), and Debbie Greathouse (Ed); grandchildren Caroline, Katie, Hannah, Sophie, Zoe, Chloe, and Rowan; three great-granddaughters; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

To plant a tree in memory of Dianne Flanagan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.