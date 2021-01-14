Mr. Don Herschel Bissette, 75, of Temple, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
In accordance with Mr. Bissette’s wishes, he will be cremated and a private, memorial service has been planned for the family. A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make donations In Memory of Don 38105.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.