Donald Bruce Baldwin Sr., age 73, of Douglasville, Georgia died at his home on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 surrounded by his family.
Donald was born at Crawford W. Long Hospital on September 3, 1948 in Atlanta, Georgia, to Kelsie James Baldwin and Sara Byrd Baldwin. He graduated from Sandy Springs High School where he ran track and worked at Green Brothers Nursery. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving as a Military Police Officer during the Vietnam War. He then worked with Battey Machinery in Carrollton, Georgia for 30 years, and retired from the Department of Defense in 2011 after working as a Guard at Fort McPherson. Donald was a member at Union Grove Christian Church. He was very patriotic, an avid reader, loved high school and Georgia Tech football. He was proud to have served in Vietnam as a military police officer. He was a friend to everyone and never met a stranger. He will be deeply missed by his adoring family and his many friends.
Donald is survived by his devoted wife of 29 years, Johnnie Harris Baldwin; two daughters, Rebecca Eidson (Ron) of Carrollton, GA and Melanie Harley (Jason) of Smyrna, GA; two sons, Donald Bruce Baldwin, Jr. (Monica) of Franklin, GA and Kelsie James Baldwin, IV of Carrollton, GA; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Harrison (Jonathon) of Smyrna, GA, Ashlee Burgess (Beau) of Carrollton, GA, Blair Sheppard (Brady) of Franklin, GA, Jessica Harley of Atlanta, GA, Aidan Williams of Carrollton, GA, Blake Baldwin of Franklin, GA, K. J. Baldwin, V of Carrollton, GA and Daniel Baldwin of Franklin, GA; sister, Elizabeth Johnston (Charles) of Jacksonville, FL; one brother-in-law, three sisters-in-law and several Harris family members; many cousins and extended family members. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Kelsie James Baldwin, III and sister, Susan Gelman.
A Memorial Service to Honor and Celebrate the Life of Donald Baldwin will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Union Grove Christian Church, 6604 Post Rd., Douglasville, GA 30135 (770-489-1545) with Senior Minister Mike Mallory and Richard Vartensian officiating. An inurnment service will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Sunrise Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 o’clock to 1 o’clock before the service at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park or American Lung Association.
Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes & Crematory, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.