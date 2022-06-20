Donald “Don”

Lyman Moore, 76,

of Douglasville, died

on Friday, June 17,

2022.

The funeral

service will be held

at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel

on Wednesday, June

22, 2022, at 1 p.m.

with Minister Mike Mallory officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until

1 p.m.

Interment will

be at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Atlanta.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online

at www.hightowers

memorial.com.

Hightower’s

Memorial Chapel

of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements.

Service information

Jun 22
Visitation
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
9:00AM-12:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Jun 22
Funeral
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
12:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
