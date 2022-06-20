Donald “Don”
Lyman Moore, 76,
of Douglasville, died
on Friday, June 17,
2022.
The funeral
service will be held
at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel
on Wednesday, June
22, 2022, at 1 p.m.
with Minister Mike Mallory officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until
1 p.m.
Interment will
be at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Atlanta.
of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements.
