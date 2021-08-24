Mr. Donald George Pugh, 82, of Douglasville, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Kings Way Baptist Church in Douglasville, on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 from 1:30-3 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. at Kings Way Baptist Church. Following the service, Donald will be laid to rest at Corinth Cemetery in Stone Mountain, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, https://www.stjude.org/
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Donald by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
