Donald Pate obit

Donald “Pop” Harold Pate, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. He was born on December 22, 1946, son of the late Harvey Harold Pate and the late Elise Mildred Blalock Pate. He was a lifelong resident of the Fairplay Community in Douglas County. Pop loved football, baseball, softball, golf, and lately soccer with his great-grandsons. He was a member of Union Grove Christian Church for over 60 years, and he was owner of Pate’s Carpet Service in Douglasville.

He is survived by his daughters: Terri (Mark) Jones; and Pamela (Danny) Burnett; grandchildren: Tiffany (Brian) Barker; Selena (fiance Kyle Anderson) Jones; Travis (Kimberly) Mitchell; Kayleigh (Derek) Warren; Alex (fiance Brandon Coffey) Mitchell; Paula (Jon) Hagan; Savannah (Luke) Eason; Tyler Burnett; Maddie Burnett; great-grandchildren: Macy Barker; Gwen Barker; Robby Mitchell; Logan Mitchell; Paisley Warren; Kenzleigh Warren; Asher Eason; brother: Danny (Mellisa) Pate.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, from 1 p.m. until the service hour.

The Funeral Service will be held in Hightower’s Chapel at 3 p.m. with Minister Mike Mallory and Reverend Fred Blalock officiating.

Interment will follow the service at Union Grove Christian Church Cemetery.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.

Service information

Jan 19
Visitation
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Jan 19
Funeral
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
2:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Jan 19
Burial
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
2:00PM
Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery
8445 Ephesus Church Road
Villa Rica, Ga 30180
