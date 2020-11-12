Donna Clark Elrod, age 68, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, formerly of Douglasville, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020. Donna was born July 26, 1952 in Conyers, Georgia and in 1970 graduated high school from Handley High in Roanoke, AL. Donna enjoyed traveling abroad, which included many locations in the continental US, plus Europe, Caribbean, Mexico, Costa Rica and Hawaii. She loved hiking, outdoor adventures, beach trips and spending time with her many friends. In her spare time, she could be found at home relaxing with her dogs and cats, which were considered part of her family. Donna loved her church and was active in local Methodist and Baptist congregations during her 40+ years as a Douglas County resident.
She was preceded in death by her father, Curtis B. Clark, Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Montine “Liza” Clark; her son, Shane Benefield (Jan) of Sandy Springs, Georgia; sister, Jenni Yeater (Ron) of Monroe, Georgia; nephews, Brantley Yeater and Eli Yeater; special friends, Judy Anderson, Kathy Holcomb and Carla Sexton.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon in the Rosehaven Chapel at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at Noon in the Chapel. Masks are recommended but not required.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Donna C. Elrod Memorial (tribute page) at Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601, the link can be found on their website www.alz.org
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Donna by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.