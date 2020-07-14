Mrs. Donna Kay Alexander Roper, 55, of Temple, died Saturday, July 11, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica, Friday, July 17, 2020 from 9-11 a.m.. Funeral Services will be conducted, Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Villa Rica with Pastor Jim Grieme officiating. Following the service and in accordance with Mrs. Roper’s wishes, she will be cremated.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.