Donna Wood Pease, age 90, of Carrollton, GA passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was born September 16, 1929, in Excelsior Springs, MO.
Being committed to her Catholic faith, she held a successful career with the Archdiocese of Atlanta. She was also devoted to helping those in need at the end of their life. Along with her volunteer work at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Carrollton, she loved gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, George S. Sullivan; her second husband, Charles S. Pease; son, Brian C. Sullivan; and her parents: Frank Wood and Carrie McCann Freeman Leabo. Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law: Nancie Murray, Elizabeth Evans, Susan and Henry Goodwin, Mary Pease, Mary Jo Sullivan, Charlotte and Marco Canducci, and Elizabeth Sullivan; sons and daughters-in-law: Scott and Lee Sullivan, and Charles and Judy Root Pease. Also surviving are her beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she was so very proud of: Mattie Cook and Drew Cook, Meghann and Andy Brackett, Georgia and Jimmy Pagel, Grif Murray, George Samuel Sullivan, Hank Evans, Emma and Adam Rimshaw) and Lilly Evans; and great grandchildren: Bailey, Molly and Lilly Brackett, Bryson and Grayson Pagel.
In keeping with Donna’s wishes, the body will be cremated and a graveside service will be planned in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Donna Pease to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family
at www.martin-high
Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.