Dora Ann Lee, 83, of Lithia Springs, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Lavonia.
She was born on Sept. 23, 1938, in Atlanta. She graduated high school in Fulton County. She worked 20 years for the Internal Revenue Service and 10 years for Douglas County School System in the cafeteria. She loved working at Bill’s Flea Market. She worked there for 20 years.
Mrs. Lee is survived by Troy and Patricia Perkins, Kella and Denise Simmons, Michael and Doris Lee, Donnie and Jennifer Lee; 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Laura Allen. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lee; her brothers Robert Holcomb, Franklin Holcomb, Andrew Holcomb; and her sisters, Lillian Tucker, Becky McCleary, Peggy Palmer and JoAnn Williams.
Services were held at Roy Davis Funeral Home in Austell, with burial at Mt. Carmel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Douglasville.
