Doris Ann McMillan, 70, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) at: secure.aspca.org
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica.
