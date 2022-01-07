Doris Ann Thomas Rye of Sugar Hill, GA (formerly Douglasville, GA) passed away in the warmth and comfort of her home after an extended illness on November 13, 2021. Born at Atlanta's Fort MacPherson in December 1947 as the first child and only daughter to Gilmer SR and Mary Doris Rose Thomas, who preceded her in death in 1996 and 2009 respectively. Doris Ann graduated from Georgia State University and raised her family in East Point before moving to Douglasville and then to Sugar Hill. She was known as a kind-hearted person.
Doris Ann is survived by her husband of nearly 52 years Gerald, daughter Tracy and family pets Milo and Munro. She is also survived by best friend of 20 years, Ginger Knox, along with extended family and friends too numerous to count.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel at First Baptist Church Atlanta, 4400 N. Peachtree Road in Atlanta, Pastor Paul Diamond officiating.
The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a donation to the Georgia Tech Foundation to honor her memory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.