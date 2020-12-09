Doris Geneva Wilson Hunter, 94, of Powder Springs, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
The family
received friends on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville.
A Funeral Service was held on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in the chapel of the funeral home at 2 p.m. with Bradly Shaw and Bro. Lee Lawrence officiating.
Interment followed in Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
