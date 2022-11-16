Doris Jean Link Wingate, 77, of Douglasville, died Nov. 12, 2022.

The family will receive friends at First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

