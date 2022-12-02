Dorothy “Dot” Ruth East Callaway, age 89, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2022 at Ross Memorial Health Care Center in Kennesaw, GA. She was born June 27, 1933 in Ensley, AL. She was a 1951 graduate of Brown High School in Atlanta. She worked as secretary and inside sales assistant for Fairbanks Morse Pumps for 38 years.
She is preceded in death by her father, Douglas Howard East, Sr.; mother, Geneva Hawkins East; brothers, Douglas East, Jr.; William “Billy” East; sisters, Eunice East Dailey, and Betty “Honey” East Akin.
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Marie Callaway and many nephews, nieces, and friends.
As a longtime member of Lithia Springs First Baptist Church, Dorothy became known as “Momma Dot”. She was dubbed with this nickname because she could always be found serving in the church kitchen for most all events. On Sunday mornings, Momma Dot arrived with a big batch of her fabulous oatmeal cookies. Baking and cooking was her ministry as she was quick to provide cakes and cookies to those in need. She served on many mission trips and committees through the years at FBCLS. She was always ready to help in any way she could while working full time, tending a home and raising a daughter on her own.
Dot spent the last 7 years of her life at Ross Memorial Health Care Center. The people at RMHC along with Kindred (Gentiva) Hospice became like family and were such a blessing to Dot and her daughter Dawn.
All services will be held in the sanctuary of Lithia Springs First Baptist Church, 10531 Veterans Memorial Highway, Lithia Springs, Georgia 30122. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. The Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lithia Springs First Baptist Building Fund (10531 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Lithia Springs, GA 30122) or to a charity of your choice.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
