Dorothy “Dot” Ruth East Callaway, age 89, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2022 at Ross Memorial Health Care Center in Kennesaw, GA. She was born June 27, 1933 in Ensley, AL. She was a 1951 graduate of Brown High School in Atlanta. She worked as secretary and inside sales assistant for Fairbanks Morse Pumps for 38 years.

She is preceded in death by her father, Douglas Howard East, Sr.; mother, Geneva Hawkins East; brothers, Douglas East, Jr.; William “Billy” East; sisters, Eunice East Dailey, and Betty “Honey” East Akin.

