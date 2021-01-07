Dorothy Coleman McCain, age 89, Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, January 06, 2021. She was born in Ben Hill, GA on July 24, 1931 to the late Bartley Jackson Coleman and the late Ruby Ergle Melton Coleman. Dorothy was employed with Manhattan Cable Company where she worked as a secretary. She loved crossword puzzles, reading and watching Jeopardy. Dorothy was a member of Campbellton United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughters: Rebecca Thompson and Mary Valance; grandchildren: Joshua Martin, Christopher Thompson, Melissa Thompson, Rachel Valance; three great grandchildren; sister: Marjorie Bagwell; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Klyne McCain; several half siblings.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel from 1-2 p.m.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Hightower’s Memorial Chapel with Reverend Tim Potate and Reverend Sam Braswell officiating. Joshua Martin, Steve Thompson, Christopher Thompson, Kevin Bagwell, and Bryce Roach will be serving as Pallbearers.
The interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
The services will be live streamed. You may go to Hightower’s Memorial Chapel website and look under Dorothy McCain’s obituary to view.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Young Leaders International, P. O. Box 1088, Carrollton, GA, 30112 or The Craddock Center, P. O. Box 69, Cherry Log, GA, 30522 or your favorite charity.
