Dorothy D. Champion, 97, of Austell, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, from 4-8 p.m.

The funeral service will be Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel with Bro. Danny McGouirk and Bro. J.J. McGouirk officiating. Interment will follow at Mozley’s Memorial Garden.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online

at www.hightowers

memorial.com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Champion as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos