Dorothy D. Champion, 97, of Austell, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, from 4-8 p.m.
The funeral service will be Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel with Bro. Danny McGouirk and Bro. J.J. McGouirk officiating. Interment will follow at Mozley’s Memorial Garden.
