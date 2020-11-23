Dorothy Irene Gunter, 87, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2020.
Dorothy (Dot) was born in Fairburn, Georgia in 1933 to Irene and Julian Hubbard. She remained in Atlanta throughout her childhood and high school.
When Dot was a teenager, she met the man of her dreams and future husband, Jim Gunter, also of Atlanta. The two sweethearts were married in 1952 and had three children. Dot and Jim later moved to Douglasville, where Dot continued to raise and care for her three children. She enjoyed traveling with Jim and spending time with her family and friends, and especially loved gardening, reading, and doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Dot was a great cook and loved to entertain friends and family.
After Jim died in 2013, Dot moved to Country Gardens Senior Living in Dunwoody to be closer to family. Dot loved participating in activities and could always be counted on to be the life of the party.
Dot was preceded in death by her husband, and is survived by her three children; John Gunter (Georgia) of Atlanta; Karen (Gary) Matthews of Artesia, New Mexico; Sandra J. Pritchett of Douglasville, GA; Grandchildren Joshua Gunter and Brent Pritchett; Great Grandchildren Sierra, Austin and Kylee Gunter, Kaitlyn Blackburn, Karina Lambert (Jake) and Emory Pritchett.
A private memorial service was held on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, with the Rev. Mike Watson officiating.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society or Weinstein Hospice.
H.M. Patterson & Son — Oglethorpe Hill Chapel.
