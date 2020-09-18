Mrs. Dorothy Lee Carter Chapman Smith, age 85 of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
She was born March 22, 1935, in Fulton County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Charlie Parker Carter and the late Mrs. Leora Gladys Miller Carter. Mrs. Smith was a dedicated Christian lady who loved going to church. She loved playing cards, spending time with her friends and being a caregiver. Mrs. Smith was a member of Douglasville Church of God of Prophecy for many years and recently began attending Oak Hill Church of God of Prophecy in Temple.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband, Mr. Robert Chapman; daughter, Belinda Wiggins; sister, Emily Smith; brother, Charles Eugene Carter.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband of 8 years, Mr. Thomas Hilton Smith of Villa Rica, Georgia; daughters, Cindy Chapman of Carrollton, Georgia, Becky Chapman of Villa Rica, Georgia; sons and daughters-in-laws, Chris Chapman and Linda Everett Chapman of Hiram, Georgia, Alan and Sandy Chapman of Bremen, Georgia; eight step children; sisters, Shirley House Morgan of Tallapoosa, Georgia, Alonia and Bruce Barager of Carrollton, Georgia; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; many step grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, Sept.19, 2020, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica with Bro. James Green, Bro. Jerry Smith, and Bro. Anthony Cain officiating. A second gathering of friends will take place Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Douglasville Church of God of Prophecy Family Center. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Due to social distancing, the family have given several times of visitations to visit with the family of Mrs. Dorothy Lee Smith.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
