Dorothy Malor Cheatham, 84, of
Villa Rica, died May
15, 2021.
The family will
receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Thursday, May 20,
2021, from 1 p.m.
to 2 p.m. Memorial service will be conducted Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel
of Jones-Wynn
Funeral Home of Douglasville with
the Rev. Marcus
Miller officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Pray’s Mill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be
sent to the family
at www.jones-wynn.
com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
