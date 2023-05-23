Dorothy “Mama Dot” Helen Yeager, age 94, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023. She was born November 11, 1928 in McDonough, Georgia. Dot, or lovingly known as “Mama Dot” by so many who knew and loved her, was known for her classiness and elegance. As a true Proverbs 31 woman, she was a devoted wife and a loving mother to her three sons, Don, Wayne and Mark. Mama Dot was extremely devoted and loyal to her family members. In her earlier years, Dot loved traveling overseas and she enjoyed walks on the beach, where she loved collecting seashells. A talented artisan, Dot loved designing floral arrangements, and created various arts and crafts projects often using broken pieces of jewelry she collected or her seashells she collected from her walks on the beach. Her girlfriends were very special to her and Dot enjoyed many games of bridge with them. If you were one of her girlfriends you could consider yourself very blessed. Dot was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. She occasionally enjoyed the sheer perfection of a margarita.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hubert Yeager; her parents, Roy and Cora Foster; and a son, Mark Yeager.
