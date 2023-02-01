Dottie Dee McLain, 84, died Jan. 24, 2023.
She will lie in repose Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the funeral home from 12-2 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy with periods of rain. High 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 1:10 am
Dottie Dee McLain, 84, died Jan. 24, 2023.
She will lie in repose Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the funeral home from 12-2 p.m.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with officiating Apostle Matthew Norwood.
You may share thoughts and condolences online at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.