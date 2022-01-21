Douglas Allen
Keller, 72, of Douglasville, passed away on Sunday,
Jan. 16, 2022.
Douglas was born June 25, 1949, in Morenci, Michigan
the son of the late Robert and Alice
Kibler Keller. He graduated from Morenci High School in 1967 and played football for Ferris State during their first undefeated year in 1968. In 1969, Doug joined the U.S. Air Force and served until his retirement as a Master Sergeant. He later earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Walsh College. Doug was passionate about aviation and worked as an Avionics Supervisor for the Federal Aviation Administration. Doug was a member of the Douglasville First United Methodist Church.
Doug enjoyed life. He loved to travel with his late wife, Jan and family, in his RV to various places across the United States. He was a loving husband, dad, brother and granddad. He loved college football, camping and making s’mores, playing cards, watching Westerns — especially the ones with John Wayne! He loved cherry slushies, frozen meals, and all things John Deere. He was passionate about his home based business. He was very proud of all of his children and grandchildren. Doug was a structured man who had rules and he loved his rules! He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Doug is survived by his children and their spouses, Michael and Cheryl Keller, Christina and Sean Martelino, Nicholas and Kimberly Keller and Jonathon and Carrie Keller; his siblings and their spouses, Carol and Paul Swartz, Dave and Deb Keller and Dan and Jackie Keller; his grandchildren, Erynn (Matt) Palmer, Elizabeth (Bradley) Clure, Breanna Keller, Kyle Martelino, Ryan Martelino, Jacob Keller, Jude Keller, Jill Keller, Joshua Keller, Luke Keller and Claire Keller; his great-grandson, Hudson Clure.
In addition to his parents, Doug was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Janet Marie Stutzman Keller.
The family will receive friends at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. and on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, from 2-3:30 p.m.
The funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at 4 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Dr. Nicholas Keller officiating. For those unable to attend, please click Join the livestream button below the service details.
Interment with Air Force Honors will be held Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Road, Canton.
Douglas will be laid to rest in Georgia National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Pine Valley Baptist Church for the Janet Keller Memorial Playground online at https://pinevalleybc.churchtrac.com/give or by mail to: 63 Pine Valley Road, Hiram, Georgia 30141.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Keller family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
