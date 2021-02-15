Douglas Charles Craft, 62, of Douglasville, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.
Visitation will be held at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service following at 3 p.m. Your choice of flowers or donations to a charity of your choice may be made.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Douglas Craft by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
