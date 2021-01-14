Douglas "Doug" Smith, 72, of Lithia Springs, died Saturday, Jan, 9, 2021.
A viewing was held Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at the Stewart Middle School Gymnasium, 8138 Malone St., Douglasville. Funeral Services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Stewart Middle School Gymnasium. Pastor Michael Stiggers of Eastside Baptist Church in LaGrange will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Simpson & Daughters Mortuary, Douglasville.
