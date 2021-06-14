Douglas Drayton Robbins, 78, of Douglasville passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021.
He was born in Sheffield, Alabama on April 5, 1943, to the late Stancil Robbins and the late Asalee Kidd Robbins. Doug attended Colbert County High School and the University of North Alabama. He served in the Old Guard in the Army and was awarded Distinguished Member of the Regiment by the Old Guard Association.
He was a member
of the American Legion Post 145, Sons of the American Legion, Riders of
the American Legion, and the American Legion Honor
Guard.
Doug will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 54 years, Peggy and his children, Paula Romans (Tom), Wendy White (John), Steven Robbins (Rene). Papa will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Tiffany Potts Sykes, Brianna, Jennifer, Jacob, Shelby, Aiden, Aubrea and Liam. Doug will be missed by his sister Glenda Patterson and sister-in-law, Glenda Robbins.
In addition to his parents, Doug was also predeceased by his sister, Easter Massengill, his brother, Gerald Robbins, and his grandson.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel, 12651 Veterans Memorial Highway, Douglasville, Georgia 30134. Doug will be cremated and interred at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
A memorial gathering will be held at the American Legion Post 145 following visitation at 13141 Veterans Memorial Highway, Douglasville, Georgia 30134.
Those who desire may make memorial Donations in memory of Doug to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, ATTN: St. Jude Gift Funds, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 143, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
