Douglas Edward “Doug” Stamps, age 83, of the Fairplay Community, passed away on Thursday, May 20th, 2021. He was born in Douglas County, Georgia on July 10, 1937, the son of the late Ray Lorenzo Stamps and the late Emma Lois Garrett Stamps. Doug retired from Signal Delivery as a truck driver following many years of service. Following retirement Doug enjoyed buying and selling local real estate. Doug was a member of Union Grove Christian Church.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gloria Vivian Taylor Stamps and his siblings.
Doug is survived by his children: Terry Lynn Hayward, Gary Douglas Stamps, Joseph Craig “Joey” Stamps, and Candy Stamps; grandchildren: Christopher Douglas Letka, Jennifer Angelica Price, Josh Stamps, Jeremy Stamps, Jonathan Stamps, Hillary Stamps Flores, Jodi Stamps, Devin Coalson and Chase Coalson, Tristan Preston, Christian and Jordan Fransen; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
In keeping with his wishes, his body will be buried next to his wife, Vivian, at Union Grove Christian Church cemetery. No services are planned.
