Doyce Edwin Posey of Douglasville, Ga. passed away with his loving family by his side on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
He was born on March 6, 1927, in Buchanan, Ga. to
the late Lawrence
and the late Grover Posey. He was a true Patriot who loved
this country deeply. He proudly served this country as a veteran of 3 wars: World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. His service included assignment to a special operations
unit for the CIA.
After 20+ years of military service in both the Army and
Air Force, Doyce worked for National Service Industries
for 20 years until
his retirement in
1990.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Laura Mae Daniell Posey, daughters Sheila
Long of Buchanan, Ga and Brenda (Jeff) Camp of Douglasville, Ga; sons Keith (Christy) Posey of Canton, Ga and Jeff (Lori) Posey of Villa Rica, Ga; grandchildren
Brooke Dowdy, Blake Walker, Blair McClure, Jeffery Posey, Justin Posey, Josh Posey, Lauren Posey, and Jenna Posey; brother V
ance (Patricia)
Posey of Buchanan, Ga; 4 great-grandchildren, Macy, Baylee, Ryder and Will. And many loving nephews and nieces who all strived to be his favorite.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Louise Lemeske and Lois Ayers, brother Howard Posey, son-in-law Ricky Long and grandson Cody Long.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.
The Funeral Service will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.
He will be interred at The Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, with military honors.
The service will be live-streamed through the Hightower Family Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.