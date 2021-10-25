Mr. Doyle Garner, age 90, of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, October 23, 2021.
Doyle was born in Carrollton, Georgia on May 10, 1931, the son of the late William Thomas Garner and Myrtie Key Garner. During his high school years he exceled as a basketball star. Upon his graduation, he choose a career over a basketball scholarship. Doyle began a long career lasting forty two years with Lockheed-Martin working as a supervisor in shipping and receiving. His job allowed him to travel all over the world with his family creating memories of a lifetime. Doyle was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. To know him was to love him and you knew he was kind, never raised his voice and had a zest for life.
Doyle loved the outdoors, buying and selling old cars, spending time camping and grilling with his family and friends and he would enjoy an occasional beer. Doyle worked hard and provided a wonderful life for his family. He was a proud Veteran having served our country in the United States Air Force.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Wells Garner of nineteen years, son, Mark Anthony Garner of Lithia Springs, Georgia, daughters, Elizabeth Garner Henson, Laura Ann Garner, grandchildren, Rebecca Hoy, Clifton Garner, Tony and Shanda Brown, great grandchildren, Allie Hoy, Brooke Hoy, Ronin Brown; three step children and many grand and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, the mother of his children, Shirley Wells Garner.
A private graveside service is planned for his immediate family members at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Please take the time to leave your condolences to the Garner family or share your memories of Doyle by visiting his memorial page at www.WhitleyGarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
