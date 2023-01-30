Doyle Lee Daniel, 69, of Douglasville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
He was born in Douglasville on July 27, 1953, son of the late John Alvin Daniel and the late Elva Shell Daniel. He was a member of Antioch Church of Christ.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 30, 2023 @ 3:01 pm
Doyle Lee Daniel, 69, of Douglasville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
He was born in Douglasville on July 27, 1953, son of the late John Alvin Daniel and the late Elva Shell Daniel. He was a member of Antioch Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Glenda Daniel; daughter, Melissa Daniel of Temple; son, David Daniel (Anna) of Portugal; grandchildren, Ryan Daniel, Austin Daniel; sister, Jan Shirley (Mike); brothers, Mike Daniel (Melba), Joe Daniel (Pat); numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Daniel, and sister-in-law, Jo Allyn Daniel.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, from 4-8 p.m.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Minister Bill Prince officiating.
Austin Daniel, Andy Daniel, Chad Daniel, Ron Daniel, Terry Smith and Tyler Shirley will be serving as pallbearers. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.