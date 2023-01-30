Doyle Lee Daniel, 69, of Douglasville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

He was born in Douglasville on July 27, 1953, son of the late John Alvin Daniel and the late Elva Shell Daniel. He was a member of Antioch Church of Christ.

Service information

Feb 1
Visitation
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
3:00PM-7:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Feb 2
Service
Thursday, February 2, 2023
10:00AM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Feb 2
Interment
Thursday, February 2, 2023
11:00AM
Sunrise Memorial Gardens
11261 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
