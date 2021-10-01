Howard Edgar Lewis, 89, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Dr. Lewis, the son of Earl and Ruth Lewis, was born in Fig, North Carolina but called Douglas County home since 1964. He is predeceased by his parents, his wife Martha of 65 years, his sister Mildred, and brother Marion Watson.
A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Dr. Lewis served in the U.S. Army before beginning his study of Dentistry at U.T. Memphis in 1960. After receiving his D.D.S. degree as Class President in 1963, he and his wife Martha moved to Douglasville. With cherished colleagues, he established a dental and orthodontics practice where he served his employees and generations of patients for 53 years. He loved helping people and the challenge of his work. When not at the office, Howard shared his myriad interests, wisdom and talents: in particular, building and flying model airplanes, snow skiing, scuba diving and cattle farming. He was a man of remarkable intelligence, resilience, determination and grace.
He is survived by his sister, Anna M. Lewis; daughter, Maria L. Bartlett and husband, Al; son, John E. Lewis and wife, Mary; his grandchildren, Anna, Andrew, Charlie, Henry and Liam; nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.