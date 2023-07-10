Dr. Jan Michael ‘Mike’ Shradel, age 79, of Douglasville, Georgia, died Thursday, June 29 following a long illness.

Born December 1943 in Riverside, Iowa, he was preceded in death by his parents, Viva Knebel Shradel and Ivan Mathias Shradel.

