Dr. Jan Michael ‘Mike’ Shradel, age 79, of Douglasville, Georgia, died Thursday, June 29 following a long illness.
Born December 1943 in Riverside, Iowa, he was preceded in death by his parents, Viva Knebel Shradel and Ivan Mathias Shradel.
Dr. Shradel was a PhD Graduate from the University of Iowa Department of Chemistry and a Captain in The United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Mike was a talented photographer who loved genealogy, building his own computers, fishing and cryptic crossroads.
He is survived by his wife Cheryl Smith Shradel; daughters and sons-in-law Morgan & Frank Sharpless and Barrett & Don Corona; and his grandchildren Jackson Elizabeth Sharpless (Tom), Victoria Raye Sharpless, Gracyn Anne Sharpless and Clark Michael Corona.
Also surviving are his sister Patricia Shradel Mundy and nephew Zachary Mundy of Iowa.
The family invites you to stop by and visit at the Sweetwater Creek State Park event room at the visitor’s center on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Bring your hiking and fishing gear and enjoy a day in the outdoors in memory of Michael. Sweetwater Creek State Park is located at 1750 Mt. Vernon Rd, Lithia Springs, GA 30122.
