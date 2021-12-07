Dr. Thomas L. Wright, age 73, of Fayetteville, Georgia peacefully passed away in his home Saturday, December 4, 2021. Denise, his beloved wife of 45 years, was by his side. Tom was born December 20, 1947 in Lexington, Kentucky, son of the late Lacy and Lottie Kathryne (Keenon) Wright.
Tom was exceptionally bright and applied his intellect diligently as a noted physician in the field of neurology for 44 years. He was a quick-witted storyteller and especially loved sharing stories about his days in medical school at Vanderbilt University and in residency at Beth Israel Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts. Tom had a lifelong unquenchable thirst for knowledge and was quite the renaissance man. Post retirement, he kept himself busy with oil and acrylic painting and collecting and playing guitar. Tom's love of music began early. While still in high school, he co-founded the Fabulous Titans, who played various venues around Lexington to include fraternity parties at the University of Kentucky. He was an avid fisherman and especially enjoyed time spent fishing with his two sons. Of course, being a graduate of the University of Kentucky and a lifelong faithful fan, Tom enjoyed rooting for the Wildcats, especially in basketball, and had his beloved Goldendoodles by his side as he cheered them on.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Denise, daughter Jennifer Healey (Quill); sons Christopher (Emily) and Andrew (Stephanie); four grandchildren, Quill Orme (20), Olivia Katherine (17), Magdalen Sofia (10), and Calvin Thomas (3). Tom often spoke about his talented and bright grandchildren and was happy to share the hobbies he loved with them.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Larry Tucker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Camp Twin Lakes in Georgia (Atlanta) at www.camptwinlakes.org or by mail at 1100 Spring St NW Suite 406, Atlanta, Georgia 30309
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Wright family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
