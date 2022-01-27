Dwight Lawson Allen, 90, passed away on January 23, 2022. He was born July 8, 1931 to William Y. and Hattie E. Allen in Rome, GA.
Dwight is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Mary Ann Allen. He is survived by his sons Anthony and Robert Allen; grandchildren Philip Allen and Katie Hutchison; and six great-grandchildren.
Dwight served on active duty in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1953. He attended Georgia Tech, graduating in 1959. He worked for General Electric from 1959-1962 and Lockheed-Georgia, Marietta, until 1966. In June of 1966, he returned to his alma mater where he served in the office of contracts administration until 1983 when he joined the School of Aerospace Engineering as assistant director.
He was a devout Christian, attending Grace Presbyterian Church in Douglasville. He was elected elder in 1983 and elder emeritus in 1999. He was the originating chairman of the governing body of Harvester Christian Academy, serving until 1998.
To honor Dwight’s request, he has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
