Earlene Brown Harper, 89, of Douglasville, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.

A visitation was held on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel.

A funeral service was held on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Hightower’s Chapel with the Rev. Marvin Gunter officiating.

Interment followed in the Douglasville City Cemetery.

