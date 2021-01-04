Earlene Brown Harper, 89, of Douglasville, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
A visitation was held on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel.
A funeral service was held on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Hightower’s Chapel with the Rev. Marvin Gunter officiating.
Interment followed in the Douglasville City Cemetery.
