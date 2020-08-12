Mr. Earnest Clifton Rollins, age 89, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born in Dalton, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Earnest Guy Rollins and the late Mrs. Winniefred Ester Robertson Rollins. Mr. Rollins worked as a machinist Austell Boxboard Paper Mill. He was a long-time member of a camping club, where he made many friends and was an active member of the Douglasville Masonic Lodge #289 F&AM of Georgia. Mr. Rollins was a loving family man who enjoyed travel, walking and sightseeing. He was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church in Villa Rica.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Bobby Joe Cleveland Hulsey; his grandchild, Misty Hulsey; his brother, Charles H. Rollins; and his sisters, Jean Colgrove, Ruth Argo, Louise Whitmore and Faye Turbin.
Mr. Rollins is survived by his wife of over 55 years, Mrs. Othelia Anderson Rollins of Winston; his daughters and sons-in-law, Sheila and Steve White of Winston; Renee and Marcelo Arevalo of Winston; and Christy Harrison of Hodges, South Carolina; his son, Wayne Hulsey of Winston, 11 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Private family viewing will be conducted in the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville, Thursday, August 13, 2020, followed by private graveside services at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Douglasville with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating. Interment will be in Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Douglasville.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
