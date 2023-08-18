Edd Birdwell Jr., age 72, of Douglasville, GA passed away Friday, August 4, 2023 in Houston, TX. He was born August 31, 1950 in Nacogdoches, TX. Edd was a devoted husband to his late wife and a loving father, grandfather, and brother.
Edd enjoyed a long career spanning over 40 years in the pipeline industry and was admired by many. He loved traveling the country with his late wife, Beth and spending time fishing and shooting with his grandchildren. He enjoyed his hunting dog, Lady’s company so much in his final years and loved spending time on the farm in Nacogdoches, TX with his family and grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his beloved wife, Bethany Birdwell, parents; Edd Birdwell, Sr. and Lella Verdell (Stanley) Birdwell and sister, Barbara Horton.
Edd is survived by his sister, Pat Tarpley of Nacogdoches, TX; his children, Fawnya and Jared Doiron of Mont Belvieu, TX, Christi Birdwell of Douglasville, GA, Edd Birdwell III (aka: Tommy) and Carrie Birdwell of Jefferson, GA; grandchildren, Zach Zepeda, Josh Zepeda, Christany Todd, Peyton Birdwell, RJ Birdwell, Gavin Birdwell; five great-grandchildren, as well as numerous friends, co-workers and extended family.
His family will be having a Celebration of Life, details below:
Celebration of Life — Edd Birdwell Jr.
Saturday, September 2nd at 3 p.m.
Mahl Baptist Church 12304 Hwy. 259 Nacogdoches, TX 75965
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Leukemia Foundation in his honor.
