Edd Birdwell Jr., age 72, of Douglasville, GA passed away Friday, August 4, 2023 in Houston, TX. He was born August 31, 1950 in Nacogdoches, TX. Edd was a devoted husband to his late wife and a loving father, grandfather, and brother.

Edd enjoyed a long career spanning over 40 years in the pipeline industry and was admired by many. He loved traveling the country with his late wife, Beth and spending time fishing and shooting with his grandchildren. He enjoyed his hunting dog, Lady’s company so much in his final years and loved spending time on the farm in Nacogdoches, TX with his family and grandchildren.