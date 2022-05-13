Eddie B. Bowen,
80, of Douglasville,
died on Monday, May
9, 2022.
His funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Tranquil A.M. E. Church at 4450 Dorsett Shoals Road in Douglasville with the Rev. Dr. Karen Bennett as pastor/eulogist.
A visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Simpson & Daughter’s Mortuary at 6787 James D. Simpson Ave. in Douglasville.
Mr. Bowen’s remains will be placed at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday.
Simpson & Daughters Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
