Mr. Eddie Monroe Booton, 89, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 13, 1931, in Huntington, West Virginia. He was a devoted and loving husband, father,
and grandfather. A people person, he
was well liked by all who had the privilege to meet him. Eddie spent 24 years with Schwinn Bicycle Company before beginning his career as a senior tax professional with H&R Block.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Percy and Jessie (Wilson) Booton; and brothers, Charles H. Booton and Owen James Booton.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Patricia Booton; his daughter, Lisa (Steven) Granath; and his granddaughter, Kristen (Nicholas) Tate.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Crest Lawn Memorial Park in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, P.O. Box 49416, Atlanta, GA 30359, www.apdageorgia.org.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Eddie by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
