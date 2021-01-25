Edgar Bernard
“Ted” McDaniel, 76,
of Austell, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Per his wishes, he will be cremated.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s
Memorial Chapel in Douglasville.
Updated: January 25, 2021 @ 5:59 pm
