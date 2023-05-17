Edith “Edie” Lavonia Miller Gwaltney, age 71 of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away on Tuesday at Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina.
Edie was born in Atlanta, Georgia on December 14, 1951, the daughter of the late George Connally Miller and the late Elsie Graham Miller Dunaway.
Edie and her husband Joe always enjoyed their time together traveling and had an opportunity to go on a number of cruises. Edie was a genuine one of a kind person and to know her was to love her. She had a contagious smile and was a ray of sunshine each time you saw her. Her circle of friends were also very important to her and they were always doing something fun. Edie was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a fantastic mother, loved her home and a wonderful wife. Edie was Baptist by Faith and was a very active member of her church. She loved singing in the choir and with the praise team, taught Sunday school and also involved with many of the youth programs.
Edie is survived by her husband, Joe Gwaltney of forty eight years, son and daughter-in-law, Lance and Raylene Gwaltney and Haiden Brunson, daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne Reis and Mike Werntz, grandson, Drew Reis; brothers and sister-in-law, Ray Miller, George and Connie Miller, David Miller.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Terry Miller.
The family will receive friends at Ephesus Baptist Church in Villa Rica, Georgia on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 12 p.m., until 2 p.m. The Memorial Service will follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Phillip Hanes and Dr. Billy Godwin officiating.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
