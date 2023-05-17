Edith “Edie” Lavonia Miller Gwaltney, age 71 of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away on Tuesday at Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina.

Edie was born in Atlanta, Georgia on December 14, 1951, the daughter of the late George Connally Miller and the late Elsie Graham Miller Dunaway.

