Edna Brawner Gable, 86, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. She was born on Sept. 29, 1936. She is the daughter of the late Edward F. Brawner and the late Mildred Barker Brawner.
Mrs. Gable had a gift for cooking and serving others. She was known for wild game dinners and Vacation Bible School cookies. Mrs. Gable was an excellent seamstress and homemaker for her family. She enjoyed gardening.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gable is preceded in death by her loving husband, Clark Lamar Gable; brothers, Howard Brawner, Harry Brawner, and Fred Brawner; sisters, Ruth Nails, Glenda Peppers, Bonnie Bloodworth, and Cola Dale Brawner.
She is survived by daughter, Terri (Butch) Rawls of Whitesburg; son, Brad (Loyda) Gable of Douglasville; sisters, Elsie Turpin of Carrollton, Betty Willard of Winston, and Shirley McDaniel of Powder Springs; grandchildren, Dana (Shane) Kolsrud, Meredith LaFavor, Chris Gable, Mike (Carrie) Gable, Tim (Jessica) Gable; great grandchildren, Caleb Schmidt, Jacob LaFavor, Noah Schmidt, Macie LaFavor, Hannah Schmidt, Jack Gable, Griffin Gable, Hudson Gable, Josh Ketcher, Willow Kolsrud, Rayne Kolsrud and Elijah Kolsrud; great great grandchildren, Sadie LaFavor, Eli Schmidt, Laya Schmidt; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens in Douglasville.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes and Crematory of Douglasville.
To plant a tree in memory of Edna Gable as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.