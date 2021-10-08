Mrs. Edna “Frances” Rainwater, age 90, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 7, 2021. She was born in Habersham, Georgia on June 14, 1931. Frances was always known by her smile. She worked for 24 years with Arrow Shirt as a seamstress and a vital member of production. A crafty person, she was gifted with being able to make all sorts of things. Frances made floral arrangements, decorated cakes, and liked to sew and crochet. She enjoyed the small things in life and decorating for Christmas time.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Henry Rainwater; her parents, Robert and Estelle (Worthan) Wiggley; and her sisters, Sarah Wiggley, Virginia Wiggley, Louise Lee, and Dorothy McLarty.
Frances is survived by her two daughters, Norma Bryant (Mike) and Glenda Johnston; her grandchildren, Courtney Crawford and Joshua Bryant; and two great-grandchildren, William Bryant and Aria Crawford.
Her family would like to make special recognition to Amedisys Hospice for their loving care throughout Frances’ treatment.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, October 11, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Rosehaven chapel with Pastor Terry Marbut officiating. She will be laid to rest at Melrose Hills Memorial Park in Villa Rica, Georgia. Serving as Pallbearers are: Josh, David, Will, Courtney, and Cameron. Miss. Aria Crawford will serve as an Honorary Pallbearer.
In honor of Frances, please wear your favorite pair of blue jeans to the visitation and service.
The family have requested in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the Liberty Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 202, Douglasville, GA 30133, 770-949-7482
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Frances by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
