Edna Mae Pirkle Gore, 94, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
She was born in November 1926 in Cumming, GA to the late Christopher Columbus Pirkle and the late LeClair Knuckols Pirkle.
She was employed with KPMG as a secretary, bookkeeper and receptionist for many years. She
was a member of
First Baptist Church in Lithia Springs where she served
in various capacities over the years including: Church Secretary, Kindergarten Director, taught 5
year olds in Sunday School, sang in
the choir, attended Bible studies and worked with the Women’s Ministry and went on Mission trips.
Aside from church, Edna thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family — especially her grandkids. She loved traveling, gardening, and cooking.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death
by her husband, James Gore; brother, Willis T. Pirkle; sisters: Mildred
Pirkle Cole and Martha Pirkle Boswell.
Edna is survived by her children: J. Timothy Gore and
his wife, Sharon, Larry Gore and his wife, Kay, Julie Johnson and her husband, Ken; grandchildren: Zach Johnston and his
wife, Melissa, Jacqueline Halfacre and her husband,
Jon, Ginger Rando and her husband, Tim, and Mitzi Generalao and her husband, Jerry; great-grandchildren: Adalyn, Allison and JR Halfacre, Harrison Johnston, Cassidi Brooks and her husband, Steven, Jeremy Woolley,
and his wife,
Kahlyn; four great-great grandchildren; brother: Curtis
Pirkle; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel from 10 a.m. until the service time.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. in Hightower’s Chapel with the Rev. Kevin McKoy and the Rev. Mike Sinyard officiating.
Interment to follow in Westview Cemetery.
The service will
be livestreamed and the link can be accessed via the Tribute Wall section of Edna’s online obituary page at
www.hightowers
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be
made in Edna
Gore’s memory to
the First Baptist Church of Lithia Springs, 10531 Veterans Memorial Highway, Lithia Springs, Georgia 30122; 770-948-2126.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain
6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
