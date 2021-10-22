Mr. Edward “Ed’ Marshall Smith, age 66, of Douglasville Georgia, passed away Tuesday October 19, 2021 from a heart attack. He was born February 1, 1955 in Austell, Georgia, the son of late Mr. Thomas Edward Smith and the late Mrs. Margie Joyce Voyles.
Mr. Smith loved all type of sports; football, baseball, NASCAR, Drag Racing and his motorcycle. He retired after 40 years of service as a sheet metal worker with Alco-Standex and also worked for 7 years as a Crane Operator at Silver Line Windows.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mrs. Janice Queen Smith of Lithia Springs; brother and sister-in-law, Neal (Tammy) Smith and their daughter, Ashley Smith all of Dallas, Georgia; sister-in-law, Rebecca Haney of Lithia Springs, Georgia and her daughter, Kym Haney of Marietta, Georgia and her son, Kevin Haney of Paulding County, Georgia, uncle, Rev. Donald R. Voyles of Dallas, Georgia; other nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and a host of friends.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville, Friday, October 22, 2021 from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home. The Service to Honor and Celebrate the Life of Ed Smith will be conducted from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville, Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Powder Springs Cemetery, Powder Springs, Georgia.
